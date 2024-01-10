Maverick News: Freedom Fighters Building Parallel Economy | Rebel News Reporter "Assault Arrest"

Unlock a world of economic independence with Maverick News Top Stories! Discover how freedom-minded entrepreneurs and conservatives are spearheading a parallel economy, investing billions to reshape the landscape. Join Maverick News Host and Veteran Journalist Rick Walker in this exclusive broadcast as he delves into the groundbreaking ELEVATE platform. This online e-commerce gem is Freedom Oriented, offering a compelling alternative to corporate giants like Amazon and Big Box Stores.
In today's must-watch episode, explore vital news stories:
Escaping Economic Tyranny
Israel - Hamas Relations
David Menzies' Assault Arrest Covered by Rebel News
Stand up for Free Speech! Support us through donations at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Explore Maverick News on:
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Don't miss out—subscribe to our Rumble Channel:
Join us on this journey towards a liberated economy and stay informed on today's critical issues. #MaverickNews #FreedomEconomy #ELEVATEPlatform
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.