Intellectually dishonest Christians
53 views • 11/18/2023

When I debate with Christians on interpretation of scripture, they apply rational arguments and the rules of logic when it suits them. But when I quote many scriptures which refute them and show that their arguments are unreasonable, they say that we must allow faith not reason to lead us into the truth. But that is intellectually dishonest. Please contact me if you think you can prove me wrong from the Scriptures: mikamolyneaux at g mail dot com (without spaces)


prophecyscripturesdishonesty
