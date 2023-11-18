Intellectually dishonest Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When I debate with Christians on interpretation of scripture, they apply rational arguments and the rules of logic when it suits them. But when I quote many scriptures which refute them and show that their arguments are unreasonable, they say that we must allow faith not reason to lead us into the truth. But that is intellectually dishonest. Please contact me if you think you can prove me wrong from the Scriptures: mikamolyneaux at g mail dot com (without spaces)