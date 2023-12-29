The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Rebirth In Amazing Grace!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Through his amazing grace, we are new creatures. Creatures that have never before previously existed.

Grace and New Beginnings

From Intouch Ministries.

Get more with the app:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/47gTBGb

Because of the immeasurable grace of God, it’s never too late for a new life.

2 Corinthians 5:16-18

After a long winter, cherry blossoms emerge in splendor, signaling the arrival of spring and new life. Visitors travel great distances to experience the glorious spectacle in cities like Tokyo and Washington, D.C.





Music video credit:

Saint - Primed And Ready

Put Saint on your playlist.

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3uK2pUF

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3S0sEkP

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net