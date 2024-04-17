Catholic Man Moment: The Noble Calling of Catholic Manhood

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Catholic Man Moment





Fourth Sunday of Easter

April 21, 2024





The Noble Calling of Catholic Manhood









Embracing Catholic Masculinity

The Gospel of St. John 10:11-18 speaks of Christ as the ultimate Good Shepherd, a figure that has long resonated with the hearts of men. We see this depicted in one of the earliest paintings of Christ found in the ancient Roman catacombs, where he tenderly carries a wounded sheep upon his shoulders. This powerful image of love stirs something deep within us, for we do not mind being compared to sheep in this context. Indeed, there is a certain innocence and simplicity in these gentle creatures, but also a hint of foolishness. Is it not a reflection of the majority of men, even those who openly oppose Christ? Are we not like sheep in our pride and arrogance, believing ourselves to be all-knowing and self-sufficient?





The story of Christ as our protector and guide has a timeless appeal. It speaks to the deepest nature of man - the need for guidance and protection. As humans, we are like sheep, with limited understanding and a tendency to think we know it all. But just like a sheep who strays from the shepherd, a man who rejects the wisdom of God and His Church is like a lost soul in the wilderness. True strength and masculinity lie in embracing the divine guidance and protection of the Good Shepherd.





The Noble Calling of Catholic Manhood

As humans, we can often be as wayward as sheep, straying from the path of righteousness towards forbidden pastures. But fear not, for we have a Shepherd who guides us with unwavering patience and boundless love. His voice echoes through the winds, beckoning us back to the safety of his flock, even in our moments of wandering and weakness. Through missions, retreats, and even in the midst of our trials, his grace is ever-present, ready to guide us home. How fortunate are we to have such a watchful and caring shepherd for our souls?





Embodied in a Catholic man is the spirit of selfless devotion, following in the footsteps of the Good Shepherd himself. This bond of faith goes beyond mere actions, for a man who truly loves God must also love his fellow man and seek to share his blessings with others. Knowing that heaven's gates are open for all, the devout man strives to bring more souls into the eternal embrace of God, for the more who enter, the brighter God's glory will shine. With unwavering determination, he will use every opportunity to guide others into the comforting fold of Christ.









Unleashing the Power of Catholic Manhood





With his unwavering faith as his shield and his heart ablaze with fervent devotion, the Catholic man stands strong in the face of a world that has strayed from God's path. Armed with the example of Christ and the potent weapon of prayer, he takes on the daunting task of leading lost souls back to the arms of their Creator.





Every day, he kneels in prayer, beseeching the heavens for the conversion of his fellowmen who wander aimlessly in the barren desert of this life, disconnected from God. He strives to deepen his own understanding of the truths of his faith, so that he may be a guiding light for those who seek the answers. And he willingly joins forces with parochial and diocesan societies, using his resources to spread the good news to all corners of the world.





Truly, the Catholic man is a true soldier of Christ, fearlessly marching towards the fulfillment of God's mission. For in his hands, lies the power to transform hearts and bring about a world that is deeply rooted in the love and teachings of our Lord.





Embrace your calling as a Catholic man and follow in the footsteps of our Lord, who selflessly laid down his life for his sheep. Let us emulate his example of strength, courage, and compassion as we navigate through this often tumultuous world. And may we never forget that it is our duty to spread the good news of the Gospel and bring others into the loving embrace of our faith.





May we always strive to embody true Catholic manhood, guided by the words of our Savior and the wisdom of our Church.









Gospel

Jn 10:11-18

Jesus said:

"I am the good shepherd.

A good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.

A hired man, who is not a shepherd

and whose sheep are not his own,

sees a wolf coming and leaves the sheep and runs away,

and the wolf catches and scatters them.

This is because he works for pay and has no concern for the sheep.

I am the good shepherd,

and I know mine and mine know me,

just as the Father knows me and I know the Father;

and I will lay down my life for the sheep.

I have other sheep that do not belong to this fold.

These also I must lead, and they will hear my voice,

and there will be one flock, one shepherd.

This is why the Father loves me,

because I lay down my life in order to take it up again.

No one takes it from me, but I lay it down on my own.

I have power to lay it down, and power to take it up again.

This command I have received from my Father."





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/042124.cfm







