Did you know that Mexico just boosted its semiconductor industry’s Kutsari project to build chips in-house? How does this impact U.S. tech exports (TSMC) in a tariff war? This video suggests “rut-row scooby doo” Tucker Carlson interview President Sheinbaum of Mexico on why she just performed a Putinesque breakdown of Mexico’s history and why it’s probably best for the U.S.A. to maintain good relations with the U.S.M.