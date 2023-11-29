© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Argentina's President-Elect Converts To Judaism
Javier Milei took part in a Jewish service in Buenos Aires on November 25, where he received a blessing from a rabbi, Bloomberg reported, citing a source close to him.
Upon arriving in New York on November 27, Milei first went to the grave of the famous Jewish rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson in the borough of Queens, “clothed all in black,” wearing a kippah (on video).
The gesture demonstrates “how committed the future leader is to deepening Argentina’s cultural and political ties with Israel,” the agency said.
