Endocrine disruptors Dr.SHIVA™: SHATTER THE SWARM. How The Few Control the Many.
What is happening
Published a month ago

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD

Streamed live on Jun 11, 2023

Volunteer & Donate at https://Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA™: SHATTER THE SWARM. How The Few Control the Many.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, does a detailed Systems Visualization exposing his discovery of the mechanics of HOW the few – the elites – control the many, and reveals the solution of WHAT we must do to break free to WIN Truth Freedom Health®.


Full post and video with transcript: https://vashiva.com/the-swarm-how-the...


