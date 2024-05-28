Ellis Taylor Mentioning the Reptilians Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of the full interview. Ellis is interviewed by film maker Chris Turner for his ground-breaking documentary, "Don't Mention the Reptilians".
Don't Mention the Reptilians 2, is in production.
Chris Turner Films:
https://www.youtube.com/@ChrisTurnerFilms
https://www.dontmentionthereptilians.com
Ben Emlyn-Jones:
http://hpanwo-voice.blogspot.com
Phenomena Magazine:
https://www.phenomenamagazine.co.uk