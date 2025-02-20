Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (2009, Playstation 2)

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings is an action game developed by LucasArts and Artificial Mind and Movement, and published by LucasArts. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia. It also came out for Wii. Games of the same name were also released for DS and PSP, but both version are no direct ports, but feature different gameplay and differences in story.

Unlike Infernal Machine and Emperor's Tomb, Staff of Kings is not a Tomb Raider-like action-adventure. Instead, you navigate through linear levels with a mix of gameplay styles. Sometimes Indy gets into arena fights with a group of thugs where uses his fists, his whip and objects lying around to knock out enemies. He can also dodge and grab enemies. Sometimes there are shoot-outs where you hide behind cover and leave cover at the right moment to shoot, using a crosshair for aiming. At certain points in the level, symbols indicate if you can use the environment, like using your whip to get across or using a torch to burn away obstacles. Sometimes there are also scenes where you ride vehicles, planes or animals.