The secret police stations established by the CCP in the United States not only monitor dissidents and Chinese citizens, but also interfere in American elections, attempting to install CCP proxies
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
34 views • 06/18/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2jxtr81aa8

06/15/2023 Nicole on KSEV Radio: The secret police stations established by the CCP in the United States not only monitor dissidents and Chinese citizens, but also interfere in American elections, attempting to install CCP proxies. The individuals who assisted in setting up these CCP police stations were promptly granted bail, in stark contrast to the unjust detention and denial of bail for Miles Guo since March 15. This reveals the existence of two systems in the United States, where individuals collaborating with the CCP seem to be subject to different rules.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/15/2023 妮可上KSEV Radio节目：中共在美国的秘密警察局不仅监视异议人士和在美华人，还会干涉美国选举，试图选出中共的代理人。这些帮助中共建立秘密警察局的特工当天就获得了保释，而郭文贵自3月15日以来一直被不公正关押且无法获得保释。美国存在两种制度，与中共合作的人似乎适用不同的规则。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
