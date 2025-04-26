BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dyeing to not have additives in food ~ Global depopulation Agenda Dyes Hard ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
60 views • 4 months ago

I today's discussion we will be talking about the new progress to get additives out of our food supply, and how our beloved new secretary of health Robert Kennedy Junior is going after food additives and autism investigations with lightning speed. We will also talk about how youtube lies and programs the liberal retarded with the democrat / socialist propaganda in my situation update report with and elaboration on the true that was glossed over in the youtube statement on Trump's tariffs and China. Finally we will also share the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 421: Dye Hard.


Situation update report:

(Youtubes mind control of the populace with lies and propaganda)

- Trump teases substantial cuts to China tariffs with trade deal

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qcBh_zgp-n0

- Trump Tariff War | Trump Says Tariffs on China Will Come Down Substantially | Xi Jinping | N18G

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj_b343-cAs


References:

- The Highwire Episode 421: Dye Hard

  https://rumble.com/v6sisp7-episode-421-dye-hard.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Follow the Silenced

  + https://rumble.com/v6qah9k-follow-the-silenced-exposing-the-cover-up-of-covid-19-vaccine-injuries.html

  + https://rumble.com/v6qi9eo-vsrf-live-168-forgotten-diseases-return-plus-new-film-follow-the-silenced.html

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Bob Lighthizer: Why Trump's Tariffs are the Only Way to Save the Middle Class (Tucker Carlson Show)

  https://rumble.com/v6qwj36-bob-lighthizer-why-trumps-tariffs-are-the-only-way-to-save-the-middle-class.html


Keywords
cancervaccinescensorshipfdafoodcdcautisminvestigationkennedywhosocialjuniorheartdisinformationmandatesattackscausemisinformationdistancerobert19dyesadditivecovidmyocarditis
