2/11/2024

Galatians 2:16-21 Can the Works Of The Law Save Us?

Intro: Ninety percent of the world today believes in life after death. But only a small percentage realize that we are all going to hell. Most believe we go into this eternal state of bliss and reward without ever knowing God or His Son Jesus Christ. After all they say…..life goes on because our life is an invisible force of nature. Man is naturally good. Religion is evil. I agree that religion is evil. But the Bible is crystal clear….we are all sinners in need of a savior. And without that savior we are all doomed to hell. We have that Savior Jesus Christ…..who saved us from the penalty of our sin. He saved us by the gift the grace of God. It’s a gift to us because God loves us because man is made in His own image. He cares about us. God introduced Himself by choosing a people and then declaring His requirements for mankind. Since He is creator He has the right to and we have the need to know His requirements. So Paul tells us in the classic passage from Galatians the purpose of the Law and the weakness of the Law….