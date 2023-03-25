Aaron Maté at the United Nations Security Council - OPCW Cover-Up Investigation - Denies Justice to Douma Victims in Syria - March 24, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Aaron Maté of The Grayzone calls out the OPCW's ongoing cover-up of its investigation into the alleged April 2018 chemical attack in Douma, Syria.
Aaron also debunks the latest efforts by the OPCW, in a new report put out by the watchdog's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT), to whitewash the scandal.
Video: Aaron Maté's opening remarks to UN Security Council members, March 24 2023.
