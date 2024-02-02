EPISODE 357: BORDERLINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Del Just Find Video Of The Moment the Lab Leak Happened?; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on All-Time LOW Confidence in Medical Professionals and public institutions, new information on CDC coding data exposes just how wrong they were about COVID; Citizens are activating to oppose the current ‘open border’ policy of the current administration, while Del speaks to a correspondent who has been documenting the US-funded journey of illegal immigrants all the way down to the Darien Gap in Panama.
Guests: Michael Yon, Lara Logan, LTC (Ret.) Pete Chambers, DO