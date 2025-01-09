TJ Smith: Critique of Zionism and Modern Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a thought-provoking conversation with TJ Smith, we dive deep into the Critique of Zionism and Modern Israel. Does genetic ancestry grant sovereign rights to land? How does this align—or clash—with modern democracy and equality? TJ unpacks the historical roots, from the Rothschilds to the Scofield Bible, revealing layers of deception that shaped today’s geopolitical landscape.
#Zionism #ModernIsrael #Geopolitics #Democracy #TJSmith #CriticalThinking #HistoryUncovered
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport