New Study: Inflation is Being Undercounted by Half - Peter St Onge, Ph.D.

Study: Inflation Undercounted by Half





My lastest study with EJ Antoni finds Biden-Harris inflation has been undercounted by *half.*





Meaning inflation has been close to 40%.





This suggests we’ve been in recession since at least 2022.





Study: “Recession Since 2022: US Economic Income and Output Have Fallen Overall for Four Years“: https://brownstone.org/articles/recession-since-2022-us-economic-income-and-output-have-fallen-overall-for-four-years/





Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: https://peterstonge.com/





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. on X: https://x.com/profstonge





Source: https://x.com/profstonge/status/1846891411737596010