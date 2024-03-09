Israeli Atrocities [In Gaza] Are ‘Unchecked, Unhinged’ Palestinian Envoy To UN Dawn News English (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel DawnNews English at:-

https://youtu.be/Rtr2bHwcQwc?si=oTLGS-9x2FfPb-x2

5 Mar 2024 #dawnnewsenglish #dawnnews #starving

In a Monday debate addressing the Feb. 20 veto by the US of a Security Council resolution on the Gaza crisis, Palestine's UN envoy, Riyad Mansour, emphasized the severe atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza.





Accusing Israel of unleashing death on 2.3 million Palestinians through indiscriminate bombing, summary executions, disease, dehydration, and starvation, Mansour highlighted that starvation is not an unfortunate consequence but a deliberate method of war used by Israel.





He condemned the unchecked and unhinged atrocities, stressing that the UN Security Council has been repeatedly prevented from calling for an immediate ceasefire. Mansour called on UN member states to advocate for a cease-fire, revealing that Israeli leaders openly acknowledge and boast about their crimes, disregarding international decisions and UN resolutions.





