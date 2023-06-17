WHY WERE BIRTH CERTIFICATES REALLY CREATED?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why are birth certificates really created? - This is what they did.Birth Certificates sold as bonds, chattel property.
Woodrow Wilson (D) President 1913-1921 in his memoirs (private papers), this is a quote taken from his advisor Edward Mendell House. The President who ushered in the Federal Reserve.
YOUR BODY IS BOUGHT & SOLD THROUGH THE USE OF THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE
Recommended reading: "Fruit from a Poisonous Tree", by Melvin Stamper.
https://rumble.com/v1ki8il-your-body-is-bought-and-sold-through-the-use-of-the-birth-certificate.html
source: https://rumble.com/v2nc5n2-why-are-birth-certificates-really-created-this-is-what-they-did.html