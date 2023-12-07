Mullein Tea Chat with EK on Swan-Avon banks, Perth: THINKING DRAWS SIMILAR ACTIONS (ACTIONS CONVERGE UPON, FOLLOW, THINKING): MVI_6641

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s mullein tea chat time, in Woodbridge, Perth: The subject matter is the convergence of actions upon habitual thinking patterns. Specifically, noble thoughts, regularly made, create noble actions congruent with them. And thus, Big Evil’s relentless long-term attack on the populace’s thinking skills, to render them compliant and dull, and incapable of generating noble actions to counter the evil.