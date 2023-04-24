BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Steve Bannon Weighs in on Tucker Carlson Parting with FOX - Does not Hold Back
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
413 views • 04/24/2023

Steve Bannon Weighs in on Tucker Carlson Parting with FOX - Does not Hold Back

Steve Bannon:  I’m sure some people have seen this. Tucker Carlson and FOX News have parted ways. The last show of Tucker Carlson Tonight was Friday night. So this actually, obviously, came to a head over the weekend. No announcements from Tucker to date. We’re going to try to track down Posobic and maybe Darren Beattie or some other folks. But blockbuster news, which I’ve said, hey, the reason to watch FOX, you got Maria in the morning, you’ve got Jesse, right? He’s getting there. But Tucker is really the reason to watch FOX. With this I don’t know why anybody needs to watch anything on the Murdoch empire because Tucker was the mainstay of the populace voiceover at FOX. And this is blockbuster news. Tucker’s announced he’s leaving. And not just that, the last show was Friday night. So tonight they’re going to replace it with, I don’t know, FOX News Tonight or something. But no Tucker Carlson at FOX News. It looks like no Tucker Carlson at FOX Nation.



Keywords
steve bannonweighs intucker carlson partsfoxdoes not hold back
