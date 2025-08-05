BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚀 DAN-M: the decoy drone Russia’s using to overwhelm enemy air defenses
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
254 views • 1 month ago

🚀 DAN-M: the decoy drone Russia’s using to overwhelm enemy air defenses

📍 Created as a training drone to simulate enemy targets like Tomahawk cruise missiles or small aircraft for Russian pilot and SAM crew training, the DAN-M has been adapted into a full-fledged, explosive payload-equipped kamikaze UAV.

📍 First adopted in 1993, DAN drones can be launched from Mi-8 choppers’ external hardpoints, or using a ground-based catapult and accelerator. An upgrade with new turbojet engine was introduced in 2020.

Characteristics

🔶 Flight speed: up to 750 km/h

🔶 Endurance: 25-70 minutes

🔶 Takeoff weight: ~350 kg

🔶 Max altitude: 5-9 km (beyond the reach of MANPADS and most cheaper air defenses)

🔶 Stealth: training variant’s bright red and black body repainted into grey-on-grey color scheme

👉 Russian media began reporting on the DAN-M’s use in strikes in May. This week, National Interest reported that the UAV has been wreaking havoc on Ukraine’s air defenses.

“With the DAN-M drone, the Russians have perfected a low-cost way to exhaust finite Ukrainian missile stocks – which, once depleted, clears pathways for more sophisticated Russian attacks,” NI said in its analysis.

👉 Russia is deploying the cheap training UAVs to soak up “premium defenses like NASAMS or IRIS-T…complex, expensive systems that should only be used for equally complex and expensive Russian threats – not cheap and expendable drones.”

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy