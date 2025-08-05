© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚀 DAN-M: the decoy drone Russia’s using to overwhelm enemy air defenses
📍 Created as a training drone to simulate enemy targets like Tomahawk cruise missiles or small aircraft for Russian pilot and SAM crew training, the DAN-M has been adapted into a full-fledged, explosive payload-equipped kamikaze UAV.
📍 First adopted in 1993, DAN drones can be launched from Mi-8 choppers’ external hardpoints, or using a ground-based catapult and accelerator. An upgrade with new turbojet engine was introduced in 2020.
Characteristics
🔶 Flight speed: up to 750 km/h
🔶 Endurance: 25-70 minutes
🔶 Takeoff weight: ~350 kg
🔶 Max altitude: 5-9 km (beyond the reach of MANPADS and most cheaper air defenses)
🔶 Stealth: training variant’s bright red and black body repainted into grey-on-grey color scheme
👉 Russian media began reporting on the DAN-M’s use in strikes in May. This week, National Interest reported that the UAV has been wreaking havoc on Ukraine’s air defenses.
“With the DAN-M drone, the Russians have perfected a low-cost way to exhaust finite Ukrainian missile stocks – which, once depleted, clears pathways for more sophisticated Russian attacks,” NI said in its analysis.
👉 Russia is deploying the cheap training UAVs to soak up “premium defenses like NASAMS or IRIS-T…complex, expensive systems that should only be used for equally complex and expensive Russian threats – not cheap and expendable drones.”