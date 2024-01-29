ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Monday 1/29/24 • SYRIAN GIRL - WAR NEWS, REPORTS & ANALYSIS • Infowars

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: WW3 ON THE TABLE AS US PREPARES TO STRIKE IRAN
Alex Jones is covering the the UN invasion of Southern border and how this calamity has accelerated The Great Awakening!
Also, Jones will do a deep dive in exposing the documented history of the CIA weaponizing pop culture movements like Hip Hop into Ganger Rap to execute globalists’ long-term goal: Race War
