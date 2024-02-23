The Bystander

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can e-mail the earth science department chair here.
Professor Van Der Merwe [email protected]
or text him here.
Phone: 435-652-7924
Here is what the professor said word for word in full context.
THE SQUEAKY WHEEL GETS THE GREASE AND A PROBLEM THAT IS OUT OF SIGHT AND OUT OF MIND DOES NOT GET FIXED -- let him know your thoughts.