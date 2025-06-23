BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder Crowned Champions After Haliburton Injury Shakes Pacers
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
17 views • 2 months ago

NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder Crowned Champions After Haliburton Injury Shakes Pacers

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Watch the thrilling conclusion of the 2025 NBA Finals as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. Relive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP performance and the heartbreak of Tyrese Haliburton’s injury. A historic night at the Paycom Center!


NBA Finals 2025, Thunder vs Pacers, Game 7 highlights, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton injury, NBA championship, Oklahoma City Thunder title, Indiana Pacers NBA Finals, NBA playoffs 2025, NBA Game 7 drama


#NBAFinals #ThunderVsPacers #Game7 #ShaiGilgeousAlexander #TyreseHaliburton #NBA2025 #OklahomaCityThunder #IndianaPacers #NBATitle #Basketball #newsplusglobe

nba playoffs 2025nba finals 2025thunder vs pacersgame 7 highlightsshai gilgeous-alexandertyrese haliburton injurynba championshipoklahoma city thunder titleindiana pacers nba finalsnba game 7 drama
