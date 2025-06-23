© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBA Finals Game 7: Thunder Crowned Champions After Haliburton Injury Shakes Pacers
Watch the thrilling conclusion of the 2025 NBA Finals as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7. Relive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP performance and the heartbreak of Tyrese Haliburton’s injury. A historic night at the Paycom Center!
NBA Finals 2025, Thunder vs Pacers, Game 7 highlights, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton injury, NBA championship, Oklahoma City Thunder title, Indiana Pacers NBA Finals, NBA playoffs 2025, NBA Game 7 drama
#NBAFinals #ThunderVsPacers #Game7 #ShaiGilgeousAlexander #TyreseHaliburton #NBA2025 #OklahomaCityThunder #IndianaPacers #NBATitle #Basketball #newsplusglobe