Serving 35 Years Behind Bars an Innocent Man, Inmate Chooses to Forgive - Gene McGuire

When he was just 17 years old, Gene McGuire was wrongfully convicted of a murder that he did not commit. His sentence was devastating: life in prison without the possibility of parole. He spent 35 years behind bars before he was released, but his eventual freedom came only after years of navigating the court system and dealing with unsympathetic public defenders. While in prison, Gene became a born-again Christian, and that changed his life forever. He was able to forgive others who had wronged him as Christ forgives us. His testimony is a powerful example of how Jesus can use any situation for His glory. Today, Gene is a pastor, author, and speaker who boldly shares his incredible life-changing story around the country.
TAKEAWAYS
A judge agreed in 2012 that Gene had received an unconstitutional sentence, which led to his release from prison 35 years later
Respect comes with a genuine and authentic lifestyle
Gene lived his Christian values in his personal life, providing a public example of the mercy of Christ even while behind bars
Gene’s book, Unshackled: From Ruins to Redemption, details his conviction, prison sentence, release, and most of all: his conversion
