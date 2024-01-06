Ordo Ab Chao - Max Igan

Max Igan at the Crowhouse
Jan 5, 2024
MinusIQ | The pill to lower your IQ permanently (opening clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9pD_UK6vGU
Eva Vlaar
https://www.instagram.com/p/C1NBYlFoN3C/
Despite Zionist-Israeli denial of their rights, Palestinians have not disappeared
https://jordantimes.com/opinion/michael-jansen/despite-zionist-israeli-denial-their-rights-palestinians-have-not-disappeared
Disability Claims Among Women Shot Up 55% After Rollout of COVID Vaccines.
https://expose-news.com/2024/01/03/financial-analyst-ed-dowd-says-disability-claims-among-women-shot-up-55-after-rollout-of-covid-vaccines/
Defibrillators in Twickenham. 5 of them!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmMSM7w2x-A
"Zomby Deer Virus"
https://t.me/uncensoredtruths/29388
Information Regarding Gaza and israel
https://twitter.com/search?q=gaza%20israel&src=recent_search_click&f=top
"LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND" MOVIE EMBEDDED WITH WEAPONISED ACOUSTIC FREQUENCIES (TARGETTING INJECTED?)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/woG6o6myyWfN/
Replica Smart NPCs
https://www.replicastudios.com/blog/smart-npc-plugin-release
Satanic Torah (end clip)
https://twitter.com/i/status/1743114889864843603
Goyim Flyers
