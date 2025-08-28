FAKE NEWS WRECKS your DOPAMINE - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It sure does! Fake news, if you pay attention to it, think about it, discuss it, argue about it, or share it, wrecks your dopamine supply, fueling stress and feeding gross energy. Block it out. Avoid it. Mute it. Shut it down. Shut down that sh#t show. It's not worth your time, thought or energy. Stay positive. Function on a high frequency all day long! This is TRUTH NEWS. This is the holistic living network and this is a PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT for the betterment of the whole universe!