Flip Your Cravings, Say No to Sugar, and See the Pounds Melt Off - Christine Trimpe

Breaking free from the chains of addiction is certainly no easy feat, and for many, it can be a lifelong struggle to stay trim. For Christine Trimpe, her addiction came in the form of sugar and she experienced years of eating sugary foods and failing to care for her body. One day she got fed up after not being able to climb a Colorado hiking trail and decided to turn her life around. Christine is the founder of the SugarFreed Method, where she helps people free themselves from food addiction and break the “sugar shackles” to embrace a life of health and victory. She talks about the food we put into our bodies and how the dangerous, sugary foods on the market negatively impact our mental and physical health. Find out how you can live better and be healthier!
TAKEAWAYS
Transform your mindset and develop a healthy relationship with food
If you eat clean and nutrient-heavy, you don’t consume as much food
Sometimes our emotional baggage can hold us back from living life to the fullest - trust God to heal you
Check out Christine’s book, Sugar Freed: Stop Losing the Weight Loss Battle, Start Gaining Victory
