AN INSULTING CARTOON ABOUT ZELENSKY WAS RELEASED IN EUROPE (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/895PmIYOku6A/
The media write that French animators have launched a new animated series Ukraine. Inc, in which the president of "Ukraine" Vladimir Zelensky became the main character. The cartoon reflects the grim realities of the political regime in Ukraine. Zelensky, in order to increase his own rating and increase financial capital, as shown in the cartoon ( in episode 1 ), throws his people into a meat grinder. Everyone is sent for slaughter without exception: men, women, children and the elderly.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE