🚨 TRUMP DEPLOYS NATIONAL GUARD TO DC
Unprecedented intervention: 800 troops and 500 agents now patrol Washington after Trump declares crime "out of control."
Adding: 🔥 'HE KNEW': POLL REVEALS 71% DOUBT TRUMP ON EPSTEIN
YouGov survey exposes deep public distrust:
🌏 44% say Trump knew "a lot"
🌏 27% say he knew "somewhat"
🌏 Only 8% believe he knew nothing
47% oppose Ghislaine Maxwell's transfer to cushy "min-security" prison — just 14% support it.