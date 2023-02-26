Remdesivir Stop Protocols That Kill- Part 2

Resistance Chicks head down to Sealy, Texas to emcee the Remdesivir: Stop Protocols that Kill Event! They will join an incredible list of speakers such as Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Stella Emmanuel, Mikki Willis, April Moss, Dr. Janci Lindsey, Dr. Angie Ferrella, April Moss, Atty Dan Watkins and Atty Michael Hamilton. Plus, the stars of the event will be Jenna Burns and Stacy Ograyensek, the wives of victims of wrongful death, aka, MURDER, from hospital protocols for “treating” Covid-19. These amazing women and their testimonies will inspire, move and motivate you into action with their stories of heroism and heartbreak. What happened to them and their husbands is nothing short of demonic. These two women are not alone, they represent many on this lawsuit across the United States. These horrific stories of murder are still taking place in hospitals around the world and we must put a stop to it through the power of God!www.HarvestRevivalCenter.om Also on Facebook and YoutubeSAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft,

herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code ResistanceChicks is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. Coupon code

ResistanceChicks2 $4 off any combination of an adult 2-day ticket. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!



