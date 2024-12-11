Syria: Uyghurs, who claim to be persecuted in China, are fighting for their freedom by..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uyghurs, who claim to be persecuted in China, are fighting for their freedom by....
...overthrowing a foreign government and sending its population into violent chaos?
Cynthia... the following is a comment found...:
Whining about China invading East Turkistan, while standing on Syrian soil, after murdering Syrians?