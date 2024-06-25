Evidence Il-76 airplane carrying Ukrainian POWs was shot down by a Patriot SAM system in January 2024

In the case of the Il-76 crash in the Belgorod region in April, a body of evidence has been collected confirming the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reported the Investigative Committee.

The plane was hit by a Patriot missile, with the warhead detonating in front of the cockpit, on the left side in the direction of flight, according to the IC.

The investigation has information on which AFU units are equipped with the Patriot system. The work to identify the specific officials involved in organizing the attack is ongoing in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

The leadership of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine knew about the planned prisoner exchange involving those transported by the Il-76 that crashed in January, but nevertheless ordered the strike on the plane, which had 65 Ukrainian citizens on board, reported the Investigative Committee.

