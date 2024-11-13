© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p6I-3qqeT8
【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Mr. Miles Guo pointed out the three features that distinguish HCN from other tokens in the crypto market: 1. It carries a value and the hope of the Chinese people to take down the CCP; 2. it is matched with a true stablecoin, HDO;3. It was paid for before launching.