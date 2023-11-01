Culture War | “Find your Hill : Worth Fighting For” | Guest: Ian Smith | New Jersey Gym Owner Who Defied Lockdowns | Freedom Comes With Responsibility | The First Step is Always the Hardest

Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes back Ian Smith to the show to discuss his new book, “Find Your Hill (Worth Fighting For)” and shares how overcoming grief from a tragic mistake that caused him to have to endure prison, actually made him a better person where he created a scenario in his mind that he couldn’t quit. Ian says the theme of his book is how much personal power you actually have in this big, chaotic world. Ian says that freedom comes at a price and if you want to be free, no one is coming to save you. Freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. He concludes by saying that you are far more important and far more powerful than you could imagine.





Links:

https://findyourhillbook.com/





Find Your Hill: Worth Fighting For https://a.co/d/gBjxzuu





https://findyourhill.com/





https://instagram.com/iansmithfitness?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



www.momsonamission.net