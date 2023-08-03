BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Track and Field Featuring: Thomas Aerdts - Fall 2024
9 views • 08/03/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!

Featured course:
How to Find the Proper Training Paces for Endurance Athletes
by ITCCCA. Get the details @ https://bit.ly/ProperTraining0823

Good day Athletes and Warriors!
On today's show we have an outstanding middle distance Dutch student-athlete looking to make waves with an ambitious college program in the USA.
Stick around as always as we get to give all of our athletes a glimpse into the mindset of an NCAA D-1 coach and what would be expected of you at the next level. So level up and enjoy!

Video Credits:
College Track & Field - Thomas Aerdts - Fall 2024
Slamstox B.V.
@slamstox
https://www.youtube.com/@slamstox

Houston Franks
Mississippi State Athletics
@hailstate
https://www.youtube.com/@hailstate

Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun
US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
track and fieldussportsnetworkussportsradiotrack athletencaa tracktrack recruiting
