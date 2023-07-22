A 2003 episode of 'Dead Zone' predicted the exact chain of events leading to coronavirus pandemic

"Dead Zone" TV show from 2003 mentions corona virus, talks about the Hydroxychloroquine being the cure, and "lockdown."

An episode of the 2003 television show Dead Zone has left people wondering if Hollywood had predicted the coronavirus outbreak years before we even had the notion of the deadly pandemic turning our lives upside down.

In the episode titled “Plague” Johnny Smith, a retired school teacher gets a vision of a group of children becoming extremely ill after they are infected with a mysterious virus. He informs the town sheriff about what he saw and asks him to quarantine the school building as the children start to get sick.

See https://www.geo.tv/latest/287270-a-2003-episode-of-dead-zone-predicted-the-exact-chain-of-events-leading-to-coronavirus

