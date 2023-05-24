BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Apollo 14 busted by "3rd Man on the Moon"
1613 views • 05/24/2023

Edward Mitchell and Alan Shepard  - and a Whistle Blower's foot pops up...Camera man with honesty stuck his foot up quickly possibly in protest to expose the fakery.

This reveals 3 people on set, exposing Apollo as the fraud that it is and was. This is whistle blowere activity from back in the day, done in many Apollo segments to expose it. Not everyone was happy with deceiving the world, only the satanic shits. Same as now.

NASA claims that Al Shepard pulled the camera's cable with his foot although he says nothing of it.  The object is too thick for a cable,which was on a tripod.  The camera does not move or tip over.

Mirrored - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZwwW6ol3hA

fakeryapollo 14film set3rd man on moon
