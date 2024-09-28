© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News 9-27-24 Arabic News Channels Broadcasts
Alghad TV - قناة الغد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDfR_ZGfvpU
خبير عسكري: ما يحدث بالضاحية الجنوبية الآن هو نسخة مما حدث في غزة
Military expert: What is happening in the southern suburbs now is a copy of what happened in Gaza
Alghad TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1urt8vcWecw
زحمة سير خانقة في الطريق المؤدي لبيروت.. وتخوفات على العالقين
Suffocating traffic on the road leading to Beirut... and fears for those stranded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k10uxIChOfg
هجوم إسرائيلي غير مسبوق.. ودمار كبير في الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrJfAA9ptZU
تغطية خاصة | 40 غارة على "ضاحية بيروت".. وإسرائيل تعلن مقتل قائد الوحدة الصاروخية بحزب الل
An unprecedented Israeli attack...and massive destruction in the southern suburbs of Beirut
AlJazeera Arabic قناة الجزيرة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfAqQMi4rQk
بالخريطة التفاعلية.. 9 ساعات من القصف الإسرائيلي المتواصل على ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyjNcqJEYzo
مراسل الجزيرة يرصد التطورات في الضاحية الجنوبية للعاصمة اللبانية بيروت
Al Jazeera's correspondent monitors developments in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut
سكاي نيوز عربية
@SkyNewsArabia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zpn7qQ8SHd8
عاجل | أكثر من 30 غارة إسرائيلية تستهدف ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية
Urgent | More than 30 Israeli raids targeted the southern suburb of Beirut