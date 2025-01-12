BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SDA Pastors Receive Hush Money Checks From General Conference. Ted Wilson In Apostasy Thru Adultery
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
68 views • 5 months ago

Accused adulterer Trump who paid to keep Stormy Daniels affair secret professes ‘love’ for the Ten Commandments. His post came after Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed legislation that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in the state. Ted Wilson and Many Seventh Day Adventists are in apostasy.


No punishment for Trump in hush money case related to porn star Stormy Daniels 'This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgement of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land, is an unconditional discharge,' the judge said.


Monica Lewinsky affair haunts Bill Clinton: Ex-President furious at NBC star for daring to ask about his affair with the ex-White House intern


Clinton Impeached: House Approves Articles Alleging Perjury, Obstruction


New York 'legalizes' adultery by repealing 1907 law banning marriage infidelity


The ‘Darkest Day’: The Trauma of Jan. 6 Is Still With Us


Four years later, WA Democratic lawmakers recall Jan. 6 Capitol riot as ‘dark day’


David House

trump501c3mark of the beasttrump hush moneyseventh day adventistimage of the beastsda sermonthird angels messagesaving health ministriesdavid houseted wilson sermontax exemptiontrump sentencedtrump unconditional dischargetrump hush money casetrump stormy danielstrump stormy affairtrump affairsda lawsuitted wilson sdatax exempt statuschurch state unionadventist lgbt
