https://gettr.com/post/p2g5y3l5fa4
A 2018 figure, 73.1% of Chinese private enterprises, including foreign-invested ones, have established a Party organization. In five years, the number of Party organizations in foreign-invested enterprises more than doubled to 106,000. This is the reality.
2018年的一个数据，73.1％的包括外国投资在内的中国私营企业设立了党组织。在五年内，外国投资企业的党组织数量增长了一倍以上，达到了106,000个，这是现实。
