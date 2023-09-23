[Jun 28, 2017] TFR - 103 - Revolutionary Radio with Juan Carlos Martinez: Flat Earth, The Great Deception And 9/23

This show originally aired on June 28, 2017. In this broadcast, I spoke with my friend Juan Carlos Martinez about Flat Earth and how it may pertain to the Great Deception of Scripture. We also discussed the coming stellar alignment of Sept. 23, 2017 that many believe could be a fulfillment of the opening verses in Revelation chapter 12. Will this sign herald “the End Times” and is it something we need to be paying attention to or not?





While I was rather intrigued during this interview, I must confess that I remain quite skeptical that anything is going to happen on Sept. 23, 2017. I believe it's going to come and go and that we'll all still be here at the end of the month and for many more years to come. And I definitely do NOT believe the Rapture will occur on this date. At any rate, I suppose we'll just have to wait and see. Happy to be wrong.





Consider also: https://answersingenesis.org/astronomy/stars/what-will-happen-september-23-2017/





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





