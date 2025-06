Ah, Bless 'Em - They're Just Fleeing War - David Icke Dot-Connector

David Icke





July 6, 2023





The floodgates open: Biden administration increases the number of migrants allowed into the U.S. to claim asylum each day using CBP One mobile app - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12269361/Biden-admin-increases-number-migrants-allowed-CBP-One-app.html





Video Sponsor - https://www.quantumhypno.co.uk





Watch 'The Holy Grail' only on https://www.ickonic.com - Start your free seven day trial now.





Order The Trap at https://www.shop.davidicke.com





Audiobook narrated by David Icke also available.





Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com





All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com





Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com





Social Media https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke http://t.me/davidickeofficial https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiallhttps://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yip3c-ah-bless-em-theyre-just-fleeing-war-david-icke-dot-connector.html