Cosmic Game of Life: Why Your Soul is Here & the Role of Evil | EP. 13

Did you ever wonder what's the point to all the madness that's unfolding in the world? Did you ever wonder why evil is allowed to exist and cause so much suffering? Well, it's actually all part of the cosmic game you didn't even know your soul is here playing!

In this episode, I explain what the cosmic game is and how it works. I also share my understanding of the hidden world hierarchy pyramid that controls this planet, including what is sitting at the top of it and the role it has within this game. I hope the information provides you with the clarity you need to understand why you're here and how you can play this game to create more peace, love and beauty in your life.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

03:22 The Cosmic Game of Life

05:41 The Journey of the Soul

10:14 Why is Evil Allowed to Exist?

13:00 External World Reflects Internal World

14:14 A Spiritual Message for the Soul

16:14 Hidden World Hierarchy Pyramid

19:38 Polarity Games in 4D

22:09 What is at the Top of the Pyramid?

25:40 The Astral Plane Deception

27:26 Reincarnation: Is it Really a Soul Trap?

32:44 Getting Beyond the Fourth Dimension

35:11 Finding Your Soul Purpose

38:22 Outro

