Trump and Musk have the same AI control agenda as Klaus Schwab

Trump and Musk are telling you what your “itching ears want to hear” (2 Tim. 4:3-4) so you will not resist while they build the same AI control system pushed by the World Economic Forum.
Do not be deceived. No one is coming to save you. Jesus Christ already has. Take responsibility for your own freedom instead of putting it in the hands of lying politicians and billionaires.