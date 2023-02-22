BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Authoritarian Control, Forced Medical Intervention And Pseudoscientific Messaging
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
370 followers
Follow
59 views • 02/22/2023

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Clip: Tammy talks with Dr Roger McFillin about elderly, comorbidities, obese, unhealthy people, healthy people, expected to save the unhealthy, forced medical intervention, testing, covid, human biology, healthy lifestyle, teenage children, people not at risk, pseudoscientific messaging, authoritarian control, giving up personal freedom, pissed off people
.
🎥 - Watch The Full Conversation At https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com/conversations/f/dr-roger-mcfillin---intersection-of-mental-and-metabolic-health
.
🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:
❤️ - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/contact-tammy/ - ❤️
.
#Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
.
Covid Virus Vaccine Pandemic Mask Mandate Lockdown Natural Health Movement Mindset Minerals Health Freedom Medical Freedom Tammy Cuthbert Garcia Naturally Inspired Podcast

testinghealthy lifestyleobesecovidcomorbiditieshuman biologyhealthy peopleauthoritarian controldr roger mcfillin about elderlyunhealthy peopleexpected to save the unhealthyforced medical interventionteenage childrenpeople not at riskpseudoscientific messaginggiving up personal freedompissed off people
