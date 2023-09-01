US High School Hockey Featuring: Brody Jurman - FWD - Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube!



Featured course:

Pro Hockey Academy 12-week Program

Get the details @ https://bit.ly/ProHockeyAcademy

On today's show we have a physical agile and quick Forward out of Millbrook. And give you an introduction to one of the world's top hockey strength and conditioning coaches to help you excel now and at the next level! Enjoy!

Video credits:

Brody Jurman - 06 - FWD - Class of 2024 - Highlight Reel - 6 ft 175 lbs - Millbrook Knights

Brody Jurman - Ice Hockey Recruiting Video 2024

@brodyjurman-icehockeyrecru830

https://www.youtube.com/@brodyjurman-icehockeyrecru830

Pro Hocket Academy at TG Athletics with Tony Greco

TG Athletics by Tony Greco

@tgathletics

https://bit.ly/ProHockeyAcademy

https://www.youtube.com/@tgathletics

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Network.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net