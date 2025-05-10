© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️India’s Foreign Secretary CONFIRMS ceasefire with Pakistan
Beginning from 17:00 Indian Standard Time TODAY: just over 1 hour ago.
(Cynthia... ceasefire didn't last long. I'll get to that on next videos)
❗️Trump claims India and Pakistan agree to FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE
Achieved after long night of talks 'mediated by US'
⚡️Trump announces US-mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," he wrote on Truth Social.
Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan
Press Statement
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
May 10, 2025
https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan