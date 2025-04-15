© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO TAKES OVER AI WARFARE MACHINE Palantir Maven Smart System
How CREEPY is Palantir's 'reassuring' PR vid?
Here's an article too:
NATO inks deal with Palantir for Maven AI system
https://defensescoop.com/2025/04/14/nato-palantir-maven-smart-system-contract/
Adding:
'Scary' China now BEATS US in AI patents 'with so much less funding'
Warning sent by Stanford AI Index 2025 Report and MIT physicist Tegmark
Where did the US go wrong?