🚨To end the Ukraine proxy war, the US MUST stop its campaign to weaken & divide Russia - Prof Jeffrey Sachs

🚨PROF. JEFFREY SACHS: To end the Ukraine proxy war, the US🇺🇸 MUST stop its campaign to weaken and divide Russia🇷🇺

‘Russia has 6,000 nuclear warheads, 1,600 that are deployed. Russia is under attack by the US and UK. I say that because while Ukraine nominally presses the button or makes the attack, it’s US weaponry, US satellites, US Intelligence, US tracking, US logistics.

And so we have an active hot war going on right now. It’s insane…





So far, no American president has had either the bravery or the decency to tell the truth, which is that from the time of the end of the Soviet Union in December 1991 until now, the US has been on a campaign to weaken Russia, to divide Russia, to surround Russia, to put US military all around Russia, to break apart Russia if possible, to sanction Russia to its knees, whatever it is.

That’s been the US campaign. So if this war is going to stop, the US has to stop its campaign against Russia. That’s the story.’

-Prof. Jeffrey Sachs on the latest episode of Going Underground

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6xe5vu-prof.-jeffrey-sachs-will-the-trump-putin-meeting-end-the-ukraine-proxy-war-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a